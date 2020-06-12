COWPENS, SC- Marianne Magniez Gibson, age 72, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Marianne was born on, May 18, 1948, a daughter of the late, Napoleon Magniez and Barbara Wooley Magniez, of Florida. Marianne was a beloved Mom, Nurse, and consummate caregiver.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Magniez; three brothers, Mike, Patrick and Bernie; sister, Celestine; partner, Rusty Mosley; three loving children, Wendy, Ronald and Richard; six precious grandchildren, Marissa, Aimee, Christopher, Connor, Ella and Jacob; and two great grandchildren, Ruby and Myles.
Marianne will be remembered within the beauty of every garden and the peaceful sound of cats purring.
A service of remembrance will be held 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations on her behalf to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38101-2151 or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303. The families are at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.