COWPENS, SC- Marianne Magniez Gibson, age 72, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Marianne was born on, May 18, 1948, a daughter of the late, Napoleon Magniez and Barbara Wooley Magniez, of Florida. Marianne was a beloved Mom, Nurse, and consummate caregiver.She is survived by her mother, Barbara Magniez; three brothers, Mike, Patrick and Bernie; sister, Celestine; partner, Rusty Mosley; three loving children, Wendy, Ronald and Richard; six precious grandchildren, Marissa, Aimee, Christopher, Connor, Ella and Jacob; and two great grandchildren, Ruby and Myles.Marianne will be remembered within the beauty of every garden and the peaceful sound of cats purring.A service of remembrance will be held 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina.In lieu of flowers, please send donations on her behalf to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38101-2151 or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303. The families are at their respective homes.Seawright Funeral Home & CrematoryInman, SC