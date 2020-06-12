Marianne M. Gibson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COWPENS, SC- Marianne Magniez Gibson, age 72, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Marianne was born on, May 18, 1948, a daughter of the late, Napoleon Magniez and Barbara Wooley Magniez, of Florida. Marianne was a beloved Mom, Nurse, and consummate caregiver.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Magniez; three brothers, Mike, Patrick and Bernie; sister, Celestine; partner, Rusty Mosley; three loving children, Wendy, Ronald and Richard; six precious grandchildren, Marissa, Aimee, Christopher, Connor, Ella and Jacob; and two great grandchildren, Ruby and Myles.
Marianne will be remembered within the beauty of every garden and the peaceful sound of cats purring.
A service of remembrance will be held 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations on her behalf to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38101-2151 or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303. The families are at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers
Joyce & Jerry Mosley
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved