|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marie June Allen, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Woodruff Manor. Born February 28, 1930, in Middleport, OH, she was the daughter of the late Elbert G. and Stella Burns Greenlee and widow of O. Loyd Allen.
A member of Westside Baptist Church, Mrs. Allen retired from Southern Bell and was also a member of the Communication Workers of America CWA CIO and the Pioneers.
Survivors include her sons, Joseph Franklin Allen (Patsy) of Arcadia, SC and William Loyd Allen of Greenwood, SC; five grandchildren, William Allen Jr. (Jessica) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Amanda Allen, Tina Hammonds (Tory) of Pacolet, SC, Cindy Abdelwahab of Boiling Springs, SC, and Joseph Allen II (Brianne) of Spartanburg, SC; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Paul Greenlee.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Thursday, February 20, 2017, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Kenneth Cash and The Rev. Dylan Styles. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorials Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2020