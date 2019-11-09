Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Redland Road Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Redland Road Baptist Church
Marie Margaret Cooper Obituary
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Marie Margaret Cooper, 59, passed away on Wednesday, November 06, 2019. She was the daughter of Margaret Brown Smith and the late Paul Aden Green and the wife of Terry Richard Cooper. She was former employee at Mascot Homes.
Survivors also include three children, Gerald (Jennifer) Mills, Lou (Michael) Gonzalez and Crystal Culbreath; six grandchildren, Monica, Anthony, Christian, Bindi, Carson and Cason; six siblings, Leigh (Allen), Lester (Robin), Ray (Sherry), Jessie (Robin), James (Kathy) and Arnette (Eric); brother and sister in law, Ricky and Kathy Cooper.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Redland Road Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Allison officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at North Pacolet Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
