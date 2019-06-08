|
SPARTANBURG, SC-Marilyn Elizabeth Poteat Jones, 89, of Spartanburg, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Pacifica Skylyn-Spartanburg. Born September 17, 1929, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Martin Lee Poteat Sr. and Inez Elizabeth Abbott Poteat and widow of Walter Albert Jones Jr.
A graduate of Converse College, Mrs. Jones was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and retired math teacher after 30 years of service.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Slatton of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Olivia Ann Slatton of Spartanburg, SC, Stephanie Reynolds Jones of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Richard Ryan Jones of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sons, Dennis Ryan Jones and Walter Albert "Jody" Jones III; and brother, Martin Lee Poteat Jr.
Special thanks is expressed to her longtime caregivers: Mattie Fields, Wyonia McKissick, Katherine Jones, Hope Blease, Renee Tidwell, Angie Burkes, and Kindred Hospice of Spartanburg.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Sal Barone. Visitation will follow the service in the Chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.,
Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Church
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 8, 2019