Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth El Cemetery
776 Baker St
West Roxbury, MA
Marilyn Ruth Bornstein


1934 - 2019
Marilyn Ruth Bornstein Obituary

SPARTANBURG, SC- Marilyn Ruth Bornstein, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her home. Born December 5, 1934, in Everett, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Frances Benjamin Schwaltz and widow of Norman David Bornstein.
Mrs. Bornstein was a resident of Spartanburg for 54 years and a member of Temple B'nai Israel and the Sisterhood. She taught remedial reading for Spartanburg County School District 7 and was a volunteer for Mobile Meals Service.
Surviving are her children, Beth Bornstein and her significant other, Bruce Crocker of Spartanburg, SC and Howard Bornstein and his fiancé, Christie Orr of Key Largo, FL; granddaughter, Tiffany Newbry (Nathan Brown) of Wichita, KS; and great-grandchildren, Lilly Newbry, Ellie Brown, Penelope Brown, Adaline Brown, and Cozy Brown.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA 02132 by Levine Chapels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple B'nai Israel, 146 Heywood Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or Spartanburg Medical Center Heart Center, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
