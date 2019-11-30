Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Marilyn (Smith) Turturici Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marilyn Smith Turturici, 62, of 800 Thackston Drive, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late William Baxter Smith and Hardenia Jefferies Smith.
She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Limestone College, Southern Wesleyan and a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Turturici was a retired teacher and educator from Spartanburg and Horry County Schools and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is a son, William Turturici of Greenville; a daughter, Christy Cudd of Gaffney; a sister, Dee S.
Johnson (Gary) of Spartanburg; and a granddaughter, Ivy Cudd.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
