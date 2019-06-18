Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
4164 Boiling Springs Road
Boiling Springs, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Guillermo Ramos


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mario Guillermo Ramos Obituary
INMAN- Mario Guillermo Ramos, 34, of 59 Blackstock Road Inman, passed away Monday, June 17th, at Lake Emory Post Acute Care.
Mario was born in Bronx, New York on July 28, 1984, a son of Edna Pike, of Spartanburg and Mario Ramos of Florida.
He is also survived by three brothers; George Gilliam (Melody) of Spartanburg, Harry Pike (Kalisha) of Roebuck, William Rosario (Roynet) of Roebuck, two sisters; Edit Ramos and Crystal Pike, both of Spartanburg, fourteen neices and nephews; and four great nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Harry "Bud" and Ima Pike.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Wednesday, June 19th at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs with Pastor Cathaye Jones officiating.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now