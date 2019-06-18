|
|
INMAN- Mario Guillermo Ramos, 34, of 59 Blackstock Road Inman, passed away Monday, June 17th, at Lake Emory Post Acute Care.
Mario was born in Bronx, New York on July 28, 1984, a son of Edna Pike, of Spartanburg and Mario Ramos of Florida.
He is also survived by three brothers; George Gilliam (Melody) of Spartanburg, Harry Pike (Kalisha) of Roebuck, William Rosario (Roynet) of Roebuck, two sisters; Edit Ramos and Crystal Pike, both of Spartanburg, fourteen neices and nephews; and four great nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Harry "Bud" and Ima Pike.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Wednesday, June 19th at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs with Pastor Cathaye Jones officiating.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019