Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
View Map
Marion Bruce Priester Obituary
Mr. Marion Bruce Priester 71; of 12 Bomar street Inman, SC, departed this life on Feb. 19, 2019.
Mr. Priester was a native of Buford, SC, the son of the late Henry and Lucille Bomen Priester.
He was the husband of Dolorosa Priester of the home; three Daughters, Larosa Solo, Camay T. Priester, Paulette Jones; two sons, Marion B. Priester II and Khalil Priester; 12 Grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; Mother-In-Law, Mrs. Beatrice Smith.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 2PM at Cannon's Chapel Funeral Service, Inman, SC.
Family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Cannon's Chapel Funeral Service, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
