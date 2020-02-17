|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marion "Buddy" Eugene Jackson, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, left us Friday, February 14, 2020 to join his wife in heaven. Born April 13, 1933 in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late Heyward "Jack" and Georgia Margaret McCullough Jackson and the widower of Evelyn Arnold Jackson.
Mr. Jackson was a U.S. Air Force veteran, retiring after 29 years of service as a firefighter. He was a member of the Masons. He served as a deacon and loved his family immensely.
Survivors include his son, Tony Jackson (Janet) of Cowpens, SC; his daughter, Tina Holt (Terry) of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Clint Jackson (Shellie) of Six Mile, SC, Lindsay Reeves (Josh) of Boiling Springs, SC, and Brandon Holt of Chesnee, SC; great granddaughters, Presslie Jackson, Savannah Jackson, and Kennedi Reeves; and a sister, Patsy Hawkins, of Destin, FL. He was also predeceased by sisters, Margaret Hill and Sylvia Ward.
Visitation will be at 1:00 – 2:15 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 2:30 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. David Frost. Burial with military rites will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Inverness Assisted Living for their excellent care.
The family will be at the home of Tony and Janet Jackson, 1061 Swofford Drive, Cowpens, SC 29330.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2020