SPARTANBURG, SC- Marion John Terry, 89, of Spartanburg, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. He was born December 5, 1930 in Greer, a son of the late John Marcus and Lilly Lee Howard Terry.
Mr. Terry retired after 20 years of service in the US Navy. He later worked for Butte Knit and then retired from PET Dairy. A devout member of Westview Church, he dearly loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his extended church family and his pastor.
Mr. Terry is survived by his wife, Barbara Lawson Terry, sons, John C. Terry of Niceville, FL and Bobby R. Terry (Beth J.) of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Nathan, Felicia, Shawn and Nicholas; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Sarah Smally (Rev. Ronald) of Spartanburg.
He was predeceased by an older sister and a younger brother.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Woodruff, conducted by the Rev. Richard Peters. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Following social distancing guidelines, the family respectfully requests that all attendees wear face coverings and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Westview Church, 218 Wilder Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
