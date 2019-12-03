|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marion Orcutt Hubbard, affectionately known to friends and family as "Dixie", of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 4, 1936, in Ashtabula, OH, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Ralph Orcutt and Luella Hudson Orcutt and widow of John Keith Hubbard.
Dixie was not only a homemaker, she was a free and creative spirit as well as a loving friend. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, decorating, painting, and especially dancing. She was also a talented landscaper as displayed in her beautiful yard and gardens. She was the energizing force for her family and friends, and will be forever loved and missed.
A member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church, Dixie attended Columbia College and was formerly employed with Wofford College and later with Lady Lorraine.
Survivors include her children, Karen Hubbard Block (Jeff) of Lilburn, GA and John Keith Hubbard Jr. (Renee) of Leawood, KS; grandchildren, John Keith "Trey" Hubbard III (Katirina) of Kansas City, KS, Alexandra Erin Hubbard of Solana Beach, CA, Peyton Grant Hubbard of Leawood, KS, Jeffrey John Block Jr. (Aimee) of Lawrenceville, GA, and Katlin Block Edwards (Bo) of Adairsville, GA; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Sophia, Jessie, and Baker; sister, Debbie Filyaw (David) of Florence, SC; brother, Jerome Holland of Florence, SC; and dear friend, C. W. Armstrong of Cowpens, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Orcutt.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, by The Rev. John Warren. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307 with visitation following at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019