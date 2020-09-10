1/
Marion Ralph Griffin Jr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Ralph Griffin, Jr., 67, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Venice, FL, where he had relocated with his wife of 21 years, Robin Griffin. A native of Spartanburg, SC, and resident for over 65 years, he was born June 7, 1953 to the late Marion Ralph Griffin and Jeanette McKay Griffin.
A graduate of Clemson University, with a B.S. in Architecture, from where he additionally earned a master's degree in Management, he was the president of Marion R. Griffin and Company for over 20 years. He was a member of the Appraisal Institute for 45 years and held the Appraisal Institute MAI and AI-GRS designations. Additionally, he was active in the leadership of the SC Chapter of the Appraisal Institute for over 30 years. His chapter level service includes Chapter VP 1996, Chapter President Elect 1997, & Chapter President 1998. His national/regional service to the Appraisal Institute included National Nominating Committee 2002, National Board of Directors 2001-2006, 2009-2012. He was awarded the Appraisal Institute's President's Award in 2007 & 2010. He served as President of the Clemson University Real Estate Foundation in 2003 & 2007 and was awarded The Appraisal Institute's prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. He also held Certified General Real Estate Appraiser licenses in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Most importantly, he went beyond the call of duty in respect to love and provision as a father and husband. He is survived by his wife, Robin Griffin, his two sisters, Patricia Griffin and Suzanne Griffin, and his brother Steve Griffin, (Dana); his six children, Myles Griffin, Cameron and his wife Meredith Griffin, Alex Griffin, Joshua Czarnecki, Brendon Czarnecki, and Brittany Czarnecki; and three grandchildren, James, Skylar, and Chandler. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, friends, and the real estate profession.
Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at Farley Funeral Home located at 265 South Nokomis Ave, Venice, FL 34285 on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 12-1:30 pm. A service will be held at 2:00 pm at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Rd., Venice, FL 34292.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please call ahead to schedule a 15-minute visitation time at 941-488-2291.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
Venice Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Sincere condolences to Robin and the entire family, I am so sad to hear of your loss. With prayers for peace and comfort, Shawn Eady Wilson
Shawn E Wilson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved