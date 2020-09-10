Marion Ralph Griffin, Jr., 67, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Venice, FL, where he had relocated with his wife of 21 years, Robin Griffin. A native of Spartanburg, SC, and resident for over 65 years, he was born June 7, 1953 to the late Marion Ralph Griffin and Jeanette McKay Griffin.

A graduate of Clemson University, with a B.S. in Architecture, from where he additionally earned a master's degree in Management, he was the president of Marion R. Griffin and Company for over 20 years. He was a member of the Appraisal Institute for 45 years and held the Appraisal Institute MAI and AI-GRS designations. Additionally, he was active in the leadership of the SC Chapter of the Appraisal Institute for over 30 years. His chapter level service includes Chapter VP 1996, Chapter President Elect 1997, & Chapter President 1998. His national/regional service to the Appraisal Institute included National Nominating Committee 2002, National Board of Directors 2001-2006, 2009-2012. He was awarded the Appraisal Institute's President's Award in 2007 & 2010. He served as President of the Clemson University Real Estate Foundation in 2003 & 2007 and was awarded The Appraisal Institute's prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. He also held Certified General Real Estate Appraiser licenses in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Most importantly, he went beyond the call of duty in respect to love and provision as a father and husband. He is survived by his wife, Robin Griffin, his two sisters, Patricia Griffin and Suzanne Griffin, and his brother Steve Griffin, (Dana); his six children, Myles Griffin, Cameron and his wife Meredith Griffin, Alex Griffin, Joshua Czarnecki, Brendon Czarnecki, and Brittany Czarnecki; and three grandchildren, James, Skylar, and Chandler. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, friends, and the real estate profession.

Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at Farley Funeral Home located at 265 South Nokomis Ave, Venice, FL 34285 on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 12-1:30 pm. A service will be held at 2:00 pm at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Rd., Venice, FL 34292.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please call ahead to schedule a 15-minute visitation time at 941-488-2291.



