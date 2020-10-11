Mr. Marion Stevens "Steve" Rogers, 79, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home in Matthews, NC.

Mr. Rogers, a veteran of the US Army, was born May 3, 1941 in Woodruff, SC to the late J. Frank and Louise Jackson Rogers. Growing up, he was an Eagle Scout and received several God and Country Awards. Steve received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Wofford University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Steve loved the Lord with all his heart, has entered the gates of Heaven and is in the arms of Jesus. Steve was always willing to help others. He went on many mission trips after hurricanes and tornadoes to help rebuild homes that had been destroyed. Steve adored his grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with them.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Pruden Ardrey. Steve is survived by his wife of 57 years, Annette Harvley Rogers of Matthews; daughters, Holley Rogers Tillman (Chad) of Matthews and Mary Anna Johnson (Kevin) of Kannapolis; brother, Frank Rogers, Jr. (Patricia) of Boone; sister, Anna Margaret Cocorus (Brent) of Campobello, SC; and grandchildren, Kayla and Carlie Tillman of Matthews and Fisher and Tate Johnson of Kannapolis.

Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements.

