SPARTANBURG, SC- Marjorie Ann Cole, 83, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Valley Falls Terrace. She was a daughter of the late Earl L. and Millie Lee Smith.
Mrs. Cole was a native of Spartanburg and a retired inspector with Hoechst Fibers and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great, great grandmother.
Survivors include a son, Randall Cole of Boiling Springs; daughters, Paula Ann Wykel of Chesnee, Sherry Fowler of Inman, and Joy Crocker of Lyman; sister, Becky Gregg; seven grandchildren, ten great, grandchildren, and five great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Craig Cole.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park on Thursday, June 27, 2019 officiated by Dr. David Lancaster.
The family will be at 160 Coldstream Drive, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 26, 2019