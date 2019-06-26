Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Marjorie Ann Cole Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marjorie Ann Cole, 83, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Valley Falls Terrace. She was a daughter of the late Earl L. and Millie Lee Smith.
Mrs. Cole was a native of Spartanburg and a retired inspector with Hoechst Fibers and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great, great grandmother.
Survivors include a son, Randall Cole of Boiling Springs; daughters, Paula Ann Wykel of Chesnee, Sherry Fowler of Inman, and Joy Crocker of Lyman; sister, Becky Gregg; seven grandchildren, ten great, grandchildren, and five great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Craig Cole.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park on Thursday, June 27, 2019 officiated by Dr. David Lancaster.
The family will be at 160 Coldstream Drive, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 26, 2019
