1/1
Marjorie (Montgomery) Carter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIMPSONVILLE, SC- Marjorie Montgomery Carter, formerly of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC. Born October 26, 1931 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Lewis and Eloise Wilkins Montgomery and the widow of Philip Earl Carter, Sr.
Mrs. Carter was retired from Bethel Methodist Church where she was employed for over 40 years; first as the financial secretary and later, as the front desk receptionist. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church until her health declined.
She loved the Lord and her family very much and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading, sewing, crafting, and watching the Clemson Tigers. With a gentle smile and open hands, she was always willing to help family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers.
Those left to cherish her memory include a brother, Lewis Montgomery; her children, Phil Carter (Melissa), Monty Carter (Esther), Cheri Fine (Ron), Nan Howard (Danny), and Cassidy McKillop (the granddaughter she raised); nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Cindy Rice, a dedicated caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Drake Rayden Foundation, 2607 Woodruff Road, Suite E PMB352, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved