SIMPSONVILLE, SC- Marjorie Montgomery Carter, formerly of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC. Born October 26, 1931 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Lewis and Eloise Wilkins Montgomery and the widow of Philip Earl Carter, Sr.
Mrs. Carter was retired from Bethel Methodist Church where she was employed for over 40 years; first as the financial secretary and later, as the front desk receptionist. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church until her health declined.
She loved the Lord and her family very much and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading, sewing, crafting, and watching the Clemson Tigers. With a gentle smile and open hands, she was always willing to help family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers.
Those left to cherish her memory include a brother, Lewis Montgomery; her children, Phil Carter (Melissa), Monty Carter (Esther), Cheri Fine (Ron), Nan Howard (Danny), and Cassidy McKillop (the granddaughter she raised); nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Cindy Rice, a dedicated caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Drake Rayden Foundation, 2607 Woodruff Road, Suite E PMB352, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
