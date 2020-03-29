|
Marjorie Linder Cooley, age 87, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on May 5, 1932, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Andrew L. and Clara M. Linder. It was in South Carolina that Marjorie met and married her husband of 63 years, the late F. Ray Cooley. Several years after their marriage and two children later, the young family moved to Georgia. Marjorie devoted much of her life to her children. She was always there for their music and dance lessons and the skinned knees and elbows. From teaching them values at an early age to being there for them as adults, her guidance and advice mattered and will be sorely missed. After the children were older, Marjorie enjoyed furniture restoration. She could see the potential in what others considered a piece of junk, and transform it into a finely crafted piece of furniture. Marjorie is survived by her son, F. Ray Cooley, Jr. and her daughter, Ann Linder Cooley, both of Decatur. She is also survived by Molly Rose, a much-loved canine Paws Atlanta adoptee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to pawsatlanta.org, as a tribute to Marjorie's love of animals. A private service will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2020