INMAN, SC- Marjorie Montine Johnson Hembree, 85, of Inman, SC, loving wife of 62 years to James Earl Hembree, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home. Born April 26, 1934, in Town Creek, AL, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Boyd Johnson Sr. and Alma Edmunds Johnson.
Mrs. Hembree was a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church where she taught GA's and the Love Sunday School Class, and was a member of the choir and Cudd Kickers. She retired from Milliken & Company after 26 years of service.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Elizabeth "Libby" Hembree Burkhart (Eric) of Clover, SC, Mary Hembree Waldrop (Roger), and James Earl "Jimmy" Hembree Jr. (Denise), all of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Clayton Burkhart, Sarah Huffstetler, Maggie Noland, Caroline Smith, and Jordan Hembree; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by infant son, Thomas Boyd Hembree; brothers, Arthur Boyd Johnson Jr. and Phillip Edwin Johnson; and sister, Elizabeth Upton.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, by The Rev. Dusty Martin and The Rev. Ronnie Norris. Visitation will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cudd Memorial Baptist Church Welcome Center Fund, 1301 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Earl Hembree.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 27, 2019