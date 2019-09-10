|
|
Marjorie Janet Merrill, 82, of Duncan, SC passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 7th, at Spartanburg Regional Pavilion. She was born in Chicago, IL, on January 30th, 1937 to the late Carl and Erna Eineke. She was the widow of Norman E. Merrill and shared 42 years of marriage living in Salem, WI; Margate, FL; Lenoir City, TN; and Duncan, SC.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Dilabio (Jeffery) of Duncan, SC; daughter Susan Craven (Mark) and grandsons, Korey and Kyle Craven, of Moore, SC; brother, Richard Eineke (Joan); sister, Elaine Kita; as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
Marge loved her crossword puzzles, solitaire, reading the morning paper, her game shows and soap opera, volunteering and activities at Joy, but most of all, her family.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September, 12th at 7:00pm with Reverend Lane Bembenek officiating at Joy Lutheran Church in Moore, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joy Lutheran Church building fund, 3980 Moore-Duncan Hwy, Moore SC 29369.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019