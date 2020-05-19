|
CHESNEE, SC- Marjorie Patricia Lytle Hollifield, 88, of 511 Jonas Circle, Chesnee died peacefully on May 19, 2020 after an extended illness. A native of Rutherford County, NC, she was the widow of Thomas Ray Hollifield and the daughter of the late Miller Lytle and Hettie Lytle Beliavsky. Survivors include sons, Ray Hollifield and Tony Hollifield (Tina); grandchildren, Jason Hollifield, Lindsay Hollifield, Ashley Rush (Michael), and Taylor Hollifield (Samantha); great grandchildren,Makayla Hollifield, Jaden Hollifield, Harper Rush, and Riggins Hollifield. She was predeceased by her brother Billy Lytle.
She was a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church where she taught the Joy Sunday School Class for 53 years and was active in W.M.U.
She graduated from Chesnee High School in 1949. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Winthrop College in 1953. While there she received several scholarships and was presented the Mary Mildred Sullivan Award. She did graduate work at USCS, Wofford College, and Georgia College.
Her teaching career spanned 35 years; 2 of which were in Cabarrus County, NC, 7 years in Davisboro, GA and the remaining 26 years she taught second grade at Z.L. Madden Elementary School until she retired in 1988. Active in her retirement, she did substitute teaching at Mayo Elementary School and personal tutoring in her home. She was an avid traveler with her dear friends. She also did international travel to include missionary work where she taught in Kazakhstan and Qinqdao University in China.
The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home in Chesnee. Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Eggers Funeral Home. Service will be led by Pastors Ronnie Norris and Rose Williams. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.S. I Love You Ministries at PO Box 162242 Boiling Springs, SC 29316 or online at psiloveyouministries.com.
The family will be at the home of Michael and Ashley Rush, 1025 Montgomery Drive, Chesnee.
