SPARTANBURG, SC- Marjorie Shields, 95, of Spartanburg, SC, passed Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 29, 1925 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Walter Sidney and Leola McCracken Tuck.
Mrs. Shields was a retired telephone operator after 37 years of service with Southern Bell. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Saxon.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet Kay Shields of Spartanburg, SC; son, Thomas William Shields of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sister, Elaine Medley of Florida. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Jeffery Scott Shields; grandson, Christopher Noel Jones; five brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Janet Shields.
