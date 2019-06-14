Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Gore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Gore


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark A. Gore Obituary
MAYO, SC- Mark Allen Gore, 54, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at The Inverness at Spartanburg Assisted Living.
Born June 10, 1965 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late MSGT. Allen Gore Jr. and Emma Lucille McCraw Gore.
He is survived by his aunt, Beatrice Spake of Chesnee and several cousins.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with family and friends officiating.
Mr. Gore will be available for viewing between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now