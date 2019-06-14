|
|
MAYO, SC- Mark Allen Gore, 54, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at The Inverness at Spartanburg Assisted Living.
Born June 10, 1965 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late MSGT. Allen Gore Jr. and Emma Lucille McCraw Gore.
He is survived by his aunt, Beatrice Spake of Chesnee and several cousins.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with family and friends officiating.
Mr. Gore will be available for viewing between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 14, 2019