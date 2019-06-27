|
RICHMOND, VA- Mark Andrew Jackson passed on June 21, 2019.
Survivors include: his beloved siblings, Sidney, Eve, Neal, Charlene, Teresa and Bishop Charles J.J. Jackson, III.
A Celebration of the Life of Mark Andrew Jackson will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond VA. The Bishop Dr. Charles J.J. Jackson, III and Dr. Neal N. Jackson will officiate. Interment will be in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Chesterfield County.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 27, 2019