Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Mimms Funeral Home
1827 Hull St.
Richmond, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Jackson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark A. Jackson Obituary
RICHMOND, VA- Mark Andrew Jackson passed on June 21, 2019.
Survivors include: his beloved siblings, Sidney, Eve, Neal, Charlene, Teresa and Bishop Charles J.J. Jackson, III.
A Celebration of the Life of Mark Andrew Jackson will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond VA. The Bishop Dr. Charles J.J. Jackson, III and Dr. Neal N. Jackson will officiate. Interment will be in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Chesterfield County.
Compliments of
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now