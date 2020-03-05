Home

Mark Andrew Franke

Mark Andrew Franke Obituary
March 12, 1952 – February 26, 2020
Born in Spartanburg, Mark married high school sweetheart Pamela Metz, graduated from Georgia Tech, and spent his career at Shell Oil. Mark had a passion for life, and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survived by wife Pam, daughter Molly Martin (David), daughter Sarah, granddaughter Sophie, and brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends he considered family.
A life lived to the last drop will be celebrated on March 7th in Covington, Louisiana.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
