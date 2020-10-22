Rev. Mark Asbury Bowling passed away on October 20, 2020 in Lamar, SC. Mark was serving as pastor of Lamar United Methodist Church. Mark had a passion for discipleship and leading people to Christ, was an active family man and an avid Clemson Tiger fan. Mark loved being a husband, father, and pastor, but his favorite title was Papa.

Mark graduated from Furman University and entered the working world as an accountant where he flourished in the field for over 25 years before answering the call to ministry. In preparation for the next chapter of his life, Mark earned his second master's degree, in Christian Ministry, from North Greenville University while continuing to work full time and serve his home church, LifeSong Church in Lyman, S.C. From there Mark and his wife Elena moved to Rock Island, Illinois to serve at Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, then returned to SC to follow in the family footsteps by becoming a licensed local pastor with the United Methodist Church. This decision led him to his first appointment at Lamar United Methodist.

Mark is survived by his wife, Elena Bowling; daughter Meghan Greer, husband Curtis and granddaughter Ralyn Greer of Liberty, SC; daughter Michelle Peterson of Carmel, IN., daughter Taylor Bowling of Greenville, S.C; brother Rev. Ralph T. Bowling III and wife Karen; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Ralph T. Bowling, Jr and Carolyn Bowling.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at LifeSong Church with Pastor Jeff Hickman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 126 Fort Prince Road, Wellford, SC 29385.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breaking Bread for Jesus Soup Kitchen, PO Box 430, Lyman, S.C. 29365.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store