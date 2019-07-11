|
UNION, SC- Mr. Mark Edward "Eddie" Bailey, age 66, husband of Cathy Henderson Bailey of 113 Old Shetley Place, Union, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Bailey was born January 16, 1953 in Union, a son of the late Frank Bailey and Estelle Bates Bailey. He was a retired textile worker. Mr. Bailey's greatest accomplishment was being married to his wife Cathy Henderson Bailey for 47 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are, a sister-in-law, Terrie Montgomery of Union; a nephew, John Montgomery of Union; a granddaughter, Courtney Henderson of Union; and a cousin, David Crocker of Woodruff. He was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Prince.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home Chapel.
Members of the Rooke Card Group are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort.
Visitation will be held immediately following the services at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice for their love and care.
Memorials may be made to Union County , P.O. Box 224, Union, SC 29379 and Friends of the Union County S.C. Animal Shelter, 3839 Cross Keys Hwy., Union, SC 29379.
The family is at the home 113 Old Shetley Place, Union, SC 29379.
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming; "Wow! What a ride!"
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 11, 2019