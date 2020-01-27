|
|
Mark Elliot Thomas went to be with our Lord on Thursday January 23, 2020, at the age of 56. Mark was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Sylvia Klasener and Charles Thomas on May 30, 1963. He was a highly gifted carpenter, a licensed contractor, and a loving son, husband, and father.
He is survived by his mother, his devoted wife, Lisa Thomas, his siblings, Bruce A. Thomas, Kenneth H. Thomas, Markham A. Thomas, Lee E. Thomas, Lisa A. Miller, and Kelley Thomas-Nettles; daughters, Charlene Brown and Bonnie Smith, and grandchildren, Kyle Smith, Caleb Brown, Aaron Smith, and Elli Brown. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Charles E. Thomas.
The service will be held at Bobo Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m on Wednesday 29, 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 27, 2020