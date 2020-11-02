SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeffrey Mark Harley, 69, of Spartanburg, SC passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 from ongoing debilitating health issues. Born June 15, 1951 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Cleveland Sylvannus and Mary Curtis Ramsay Harley.
Mark was a beloved father of two daughters and a best friend to all that knew him. Mark enjoyed fishing at the beach; whether during his yearly summer beach trip with his family or yearly trip he took with his best friend and cousin, Steve Harley; He joked about going saying "I'll be in good hands surrounded by three doctors!"
Mark was always willing to help his friends and family anyway he could. His sense of humor would make anyone laugh. His memory will remain in our hearts forevermore, forevermore...
Survivors include his daughters, Ashley Harley of Roebuck, SC and Christine Harley of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Ashton Harley and Isabella Harley; sister, Kim Dietz (Mike) of Fripp Island, SC; brother, Bruce Harley of Spartanburg, SC; aunt, Eleanor Ramsey, several nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, Debora Harley of Spartanburg, SC; and step-mother, Twyla Harley of Spartanburg, SC.
Cryptside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow at the mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
of North & South Carolina, 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate.
