INMAN, SC- Frankie Marion "Mark" Kind, Jr., 47, of Inman, SC went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home. He was the husband of April Wines Kind.
Mr. Kind was a native of Spartanburg and a son of Renee' Moss Kind and the late Frankie Marion Kind, Sr. He was employed as a machine shop supervisor with Precision Bearing and Machine Company and a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son: Carson Kind and a daughter: Taylor Kind both of the home; a sister: Sheri Kind Phipps of Inman; and mother-in-law: Debbie Wines of Inman.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Green Point Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dr. David Lancaster.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs