MOORE, SC- Mark O. Roddy, born March 20, 1961, died December 5, 2019, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis at Spartanburg Regional Restorative Care.
Mark is survived by his father, Donald Roddy; his mother, Linda Young Roddy; his brother, David Allen Roddy (Tammy); and his partner, Thom Parks. Mark is also survived by nieces Jessica Bruce (Ben), Hannah Davidson (Tim), Betsy Perrigo (Travis), and their children, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mark was a graduate of Limestone College, where he studied his first love, music. He was also a member and marched with the Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps and a former band director at East Rutherford High School, Forest City, NC, where he encouraged young talent to play and march. Mark, over the years, has followed his students not only on social media but attending their concerts and marching performances. A typical Saturday for Mark would find him sitting in the bleachers, watching from start to finish band competitions, always giving his opinions on the best of the best.
Wherever Mark went, he went with all of his heart, and his heart encompassed all the best things in life. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved animals, his friends, and his family. He always thought of others before himself.
He worked with FedEx for twenty-five years and formed friendships wherever he went in downtown Spartanburg and Converse Heights. When your doorbell rang, it was often Mark who stood there with a smile on his face and an anxiously awaited package in his hand.
In addition to his duties at his beloved FedEx, he enjoyed travel from New York to Boston to Los Angeles, and places beyond. He loved the sights and sounds of the cities, and especially the cuisine.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel from 6:00–8:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel with Rev. Edward Stallworth officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Kevin Gray, Scott Wilds, Bob Watkins, Mike Wilson, Ben Buisch, Blandin Merck, Barry Scales, and Jon Rentz. FedEx employees and the staff of Spartanburg Regional Rehabilitation Center, where Mark received exemplary care from the doctors, nurses, respiratory and physical therapists, are asked to sit in a group and serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials are to be made to Hatcher Gardens, 832 John B. White Boulevard, Spartanburg, SC 29306 and the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 28303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 8, 2019