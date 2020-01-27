|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mark Shoen, 65, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born April 3, 1954 in Massena, NY, he was the son of Herbert John Shoen and Mariette Rose Alba Girard.
Mark was a carpenter with Creative Builders and was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Sally Shoen of the home; his daughter, Aleesha Zysik of Florida; his son, Jonathan Zysik of Massena, NY; step-sons, Robert Cameron (Joanne) of Massena, NY and Jeff Cameron (Ann) of Spartanburg, SC; step daughter, Cathy Ilic (Jason) of Germany; his sisters, Nancy Weinnan of Rochester, NY and Linda Shoen of Winthrop, NY; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 1:00 – 1:45 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 27, 2020