MONCKS CORNER, SC- Richard "Mark" Willard, 54, of Moncks Corner, SC, passed away Monday June 22, 2020 in Nashville, TN after a brief illness. Mark was born in Woodruff, SC & attended Spartanburg County schools.
Survivors include his son, Richard Mark Willard II (Angelica) & grandchildren, Mikayla Rose, twins Mason Mark & Mila Anne, all of Phoenix, Az; his mother, Dot Starnes Willard of Boiling Springs, SC; sister, Pamela W. Stowell of Lexington, SC; brother, Joel Willard of Spartanburg; two nieces, April W. Purser & Lacey W. Taylor of Spartanburg; nephew, Jonathan Stowell of Denton, Texas; & his wife, Lena. He was predeceased by his father, Dean Willard.
Services will be Private.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.