MONCKS CORNER, SC- Richard "Mark" Willard, 54, of Moncks Corner, SC, passed away Monday June 22, 2020 in Nashville, TN after a brief illness. Mark was born in Woodruff, SC & attended Spartanburg County schools.

Survivors include his son, Richard Mark Willard II (Angelica) & grandchildren, Mikayla Rose, twins Mason Mark & Mila Anne, all of Phoenix, Az; his mother, Dot Starnes Willard of Boiling Springs, SC; sister, Pamela W. Stowell of Lexington, SC; brother, Joel Willard of Spartanburg; two nieces, April W. Purser & Lacey W. Taylor of Spartanburg; nephew, Jonathan Stowell of Denton, Texas; & his wife, Lena. He was predeceased by his father, Dean Willard.

Services will be Private.

Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store