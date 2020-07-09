1/
Mark Willard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONCKS CORNER, SC- Richard "Mark" Willard, 54, of Moncks Corner, SC, passed away Monday June 22, 2020 in Nashville, TN after a brief illness. Mark was born in Woodruff, SC & attended Spartanburg County schools.
Survivors include his son, Richard Mark Willard II (Angelica) & grandchildren, Mikayla Rose, twins Mason Mark & Mila Anne, all of Phoenix, Az; his mother, Dot Starnes Willard of Boiling Springs, SC; sister, Pamela W. Stowell of Lexington, SC; brother, Joel Willard of Spartanburg; two nieces, April W. Purser & Lacey W. Taylor of Spartanburg; nephew, Jonathan Stowell of Denton, Texas; & his wife, Lena. He was predeceased by his father, Dean Willard.
Services will be Private.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved