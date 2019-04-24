Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Marlene (Thomas) Sosbee Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marlene Thomas Sosbee, 77, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, April 22,
2019, at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care. Born February 5, 1942, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late George Clifford Thomas and Carrie Eva-Lee Moore Thomas. She was married for 48 years to the late Kenneth Daryl Sosbee.
Her heart is with Jesus and helping others lifted her spirits. Marlene attended First Baptist Church and Whitney Free Will Baptist Church. Her favorite thing was music and she was a back-up pianist for a recording studio. She also loved gardening and had a passion for reading. She attended Spartanburg Technical College as well as USC-Upstate and was a cosmetologist and retired from Walmart as assistant manager after 15 years of service.
Survivors include her niece and nephew, Betty Amos and Daryl Thoma (Bob), all of Spartanburg, SC; along with numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Clifford T. Thomas; and sister, Elizabeth T. Shipman.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Pastor Joey Barnett. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
