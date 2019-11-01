|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Evelyn Marlene Seay Taylor, 79, won her battle over Alzheimer's disease on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born December 12, 1939, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late D. W. Seay and Vivian McCarter Seay and widow of William Joseph Gary Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church and a former member at Carlisle Wesleyan Church where she was also a longtime pianist and organist. She enjoyed many activities including Joy Group, Ladies Celebration, and the many senior trips provided. She retired from DHEC after many years of service and was also an active member of Parents Without Partners and the former Vice President of the SC State PTA.
Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Taylor Norris (Francis) and Kimberly Taylor Parham (Jerry), all of Boiling Springs, SC, and Melinda Taylor Dotherow (Scott) of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Brittney Taylor Burke (Ryan), Lindsey Norris, Courtney Dotherow, and Matthew Parham; great-granddaughter, Emersyn Burke; sisters, Marie Purvis, Brenda Nyberg, and Deborah Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, Taylor Scott Dotherow; and her late husband, Bobby McAlister.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with a graveside service following at 3:30 PM, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by The Rev. Bobby Lindsey and The Rev. Dr. Hank Williams.
Memorials may be made to the Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Road Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239; or , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers involved as well as White Oak North Grove and Interim Hospice.
The family will be at the home of Marlene Taylor.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019