

Elder Marsha Cheeks Brackett of Cowpens, SC entered eternal rest on Sunday Morning September 13, 2020. She was born November 30, 1954 to the late Rev. Earl and Lois Dorrah Cheeks. She loved the Lord and was a blessing to all that knew her.

She leaves to cherish loving memories to: her only daughter, Maisha Brackett; her two granddaughters, August and Brianna Brackett; her grandson, Elijah Bridges; her great-grandson, Ryan Talley; her dear and loving friend, Johnny (Sweet) Brackett; her sisters Beverly Williams (Lee) of Wellford, SC, Emma (Sena) Collins (Tim) of Inman, SC, Damaila Davis (Clifford) of St. Kitts, and Naretha Cheeks of Spartanburg, SC; and her brothers, Earl Cheeks, Jr. and Carl Cheeks both of Spartanburg, SC.

She was preceded in death by: her sister, Geraldine Gist; her special aunt, Maisha Britt.

"Marsh" had long-life friends that she cherished as her extended family and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Elder Marsha was an Associate Minister and Pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Spartanburg, SC. She was the founder of the Ebenezer Sisterhood Ministry, and Intercessory Prayer. Elder Marsha was also the founder of the Beulah House of Spartanburg, SC for Homeless Women.

She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School. Elder Marsha was a Licensed Master Hair Care Stylist. She was a graduate of Liberty University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Psychology Christian Counseling.

She was a member of the Spartanburg County Foundation Grassroots Leadership Development Institute.

Ms. Brackett hosted a Women's Prayer breakfast each month for the past year.

Elder Marsha Cheeks Brackett was a Proverbs 31 mother.

A Celebration of the Life of Elder Marsha Cheeks Brackett will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 11:00 a.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg SC. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 South Church Street Ext., Roebuck, SC.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the chapel.

