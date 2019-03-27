|
On Friday, March 22, 2019, Marshall Andrew Kimbrell, loving husband, father of three children, grandad of seven, and great-grandad of nine, passed away at the age of 70.
Marshall was born on Saturday, June 12, 1948 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Marvin and Wilma Kimbrell. He was the firstborn of the four children. He was raised by his Grandmother, Gazelle Champion in a small home located in Gaffney, SC and would later move to Mayo, SC until he joined the Navy.
Marshall bravely fought in the Vietnam War as a Naval officer. Out of his entire platoon, Marshall miraculously survived an attack by being blown off of the watercraft upon explosion. On his return home from the war, he met and married the love of his life and most beautiful woman, Jeanne Lafond Kimbrell of Cumberland, Rhode Island where they would welcome their first born, a daughter, Hollie, soon after in 1970. Five years later, the beloved couple would welcome their one and only son, Breton. Then, in 1977, their final addition, a beautiful brown eyed baby girl named, Joanna, graced the world with her presence. The family of five eventually settled in Cowpens, SC.
Marshall devoted 19 years at Draper Corp. in Spartanburg, SC before he'd find his career of retirement at Bearings & Drive Inc. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time at the jockey lot.
Marshall was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Jeanne Lafond Kimbrell. He leaves behind his children, Hollie (Tommy) Bridges of Spartanburg, Bret Kimbrell of Summerville and Joanna (Jamie) Tepatti of Saginaw, Michigan. He also leaves seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, four siblings, LouAnn (Grady) Skates, Marlene (Jerry) Elder, and Gary Millwood, his nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Marshall will be put to rest beside his wife at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel in Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019