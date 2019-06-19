|
INMAN- Marshall B. Wood, 90, of 2 McMillin Circle, Inman passed away June 18, 2019 at Smith Phayer Hospice House in Landrum. Marshall was born September 30, 1928, a son of the late Minnie Campbell Sudduth Wood. Marshall was a retired salesman with Kimbrell's Furniture and was of the Baptist faith.
He was the last survivor of his immediate family, having been predeceased by his mother, three brothers; T.Q. Sudduth, Thurmond Sudduth, Carroll Wood, and six sisters; Velma Peace, Clara Gaston, Helen Babb, Nora Mills, Ruby Forrester, Mildred Tate, and by a special friend of 60 years; Lucy Rogers. Marshall is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at Seawright Funeral Home from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM in the funeral chapel conducted by Rev. Jeff Cochran and Mr. Phillip Tate. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 4899 Jordan Road, Greer, SC 29651. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019