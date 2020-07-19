1/1
Marshall Brown "Buck" Webb
1945 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marshall Brown "Buck" Webb, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 1, 1945, in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of Lizzie Brown Webb of Spartanburg and the late Garland Webb.
A graduate of Whitten Village, Buck was a faithful member of Ben Avon Baptist Church for 50 years and was chairman of the ushers. He loved to go to the seafood restaurant with Rev. Richard King.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his sisters, Brenda Webb Campbell (Harold) and Anne Humphries, all of Spartanburg, SC; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Rev. Richard King. He was predeceased by his brother, Wofford Webb; and sister, Wilma Satterfield.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Monday, July 20, 2020, in Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery, 415 Goucher Creek Rd., Gaffney, SC 29340, by The Rev. Richard King and The Rev. Shep Bevis. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben Avon Baptist Church, 2437 Wallace Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or SC Hunters for the Hungry, 507 Amelia Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
