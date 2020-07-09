SPARTANBURG- Marshall Duane Ashley, 71, husband of the late Hannah Stewart Ashley, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Marshall was born on September 1, 1948 to the late Amos J. and Lillie Smith Ashley. He faithfully served the state of South Carolina as a Highway Patrolmen for 31 years, retiring from Troop #9 Greenville, SC.
Marshall is survived by a son, Christopher Ashley; three step-children; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his fur baby, Bentley.
In addition to his wife of thirty years, he was predeceased by his brother, Edward Ashley; two sisters, Ruth Ashley, Clarice Thompson; and step-daughter, Kim Halford.
The family would like to thank all of his caretakers for their kind and outstanding care.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service was held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
