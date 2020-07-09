1/1
Marshall Duane Ashley
1948 - 2020
SPARTANBURG- Marshall Duane Ashley, 71, husband of the late Hannah Stewart Ashley, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Marshall was born on September 1, 1948 to the late Amos J. and Lillie Smith Ashley. He faithfully served the state of South Carolina as a Highway Patrolmen for 31 years, retiring from Troop #9 Greenville, SC.
Marshall is survived by a son, Christopher Ashley; three step-children; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his fur baby, Bentley.
In addition to his wife of thirty years, he was predeceased by his brother, Edward Ashley; two sisters, Ruth Ashley, Clarice Thompson; and step-daughter, Kim Halford.
The family would like to thank all of his caretakers for their kind and outstanding care.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service was held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
July 8, 2020
Great friend throughout the years. You have now answered the final call! Rest in peace my brother.
Doug Horton
Friend
July 8, 2020
I love you dad and I will always think about the good things.Rest in peace.I love you.
Chris Ashley
Son
July 7, 2020
Rest In Peace.We had some great times working together in Gaffney.

Bill McKinney
Coworker
July 7, 2020
Marshall was the first trooper I met when I came to Spartanburg. We remained friends over the years. Was a privilege to work with Bull
Bill Burgess
Coworker
July 7, 2020
Bull was a great man and mentor. My wife and I served with him when he was our First Sergeant. Rest in peace brother. Gregg and Deneen Shockley.
Gregg and Deneen Shockley
July 7, 2020
I'll always remember "Bull". He was the first Patrolman I rode with when I was ent to Spartanburg out of the Academy. Hard worker and always a grin and great stories. I pray that God will guide his family and friends thru this difficult time!
Ron Boswell (SCHP Ret)
Coworker
July 7, 2020
Thank you for your many years of service Lt. It was a privilege knowing you and working with you on the SCHP!
God Bless. Ret. Cpl Connie Fleming Strickland
Connie Strickland
Coworker
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Marshall was a great man.
Becky Spires
Coworker
July 7, 2020
I had the pleasure of working under then First Sergeant Ashley as a young Corporal in Richland County. Sincere condolences to Hannah and the family. RIP Bull.
Michael Tucker
Coworker
July 7, 2020
RIP Bull. Enjoyed working with you in Cherokee county back in the day
Allan Luker
Coworker
