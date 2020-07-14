SUMTER, SC- Marshall Earl Jarrett, 85, widower of Shirley Phillips Jarrett, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Covenant Place.
Born in Cowpens, SC, he was a son of the late Ariel Jarrett and Frances Eugenia Chandler Jarrett.
Mr. Jarrett was a retired U. S. Air Force T/Sgt. and a veteran of Vietnam. He later retired from Crescent Tool Company. He was an avid horseman, was very active with his horses in exhibitions and very active in agriculture with Youth Career and Farm Days.
Surviving are a daughter, Lynn J. Hawkins (Toni) of Sumter; a sister, Melba A. Blackwood of Spartanburg; three grandchildren, Gregory J. Hawkins (Brittany), Krystal Gardner (Timothy) and Jarrett Anthony Hawkins; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt M. Gardner, Hollie Gardner and Evie Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Jarrett and a brother, Hayne Jarrett, Sr.
Graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. Wednesday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
