Marshall Earl Jarrett
SUMTER, SC- Marshall Earl Jarrett, 85, widower of Shirley Phillips Jarrett, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Covenant Place.
Born in Cowpens, SC, he was a son of the late Ariel Jarrett and Frances Eugenia Chandler Jarrett.
Mr. Jarrett was a retired U. S. Air Force T/Sgt. and a veteran of Vietnam. He later retired from Crescent Tool Company. He was an avid horseman, was very active with his horses in exhibitions and very active in agriculture with Youth Career and Farm Days.
Surviving are a daughter, Lynn J. Hawkins (Toni) of Sumter; a sister, Melba A. Blackwood of Spartanburg; three grandchildren, Gregory J. Hawkins (Brittany), Krystal Gardner (Timothy) and Jarrett Anthony Hawkins; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt M. Gardner, Hollie Gardner and Evie Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Jarrett and a brother, Hayne Jarrett, Sr.
Graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. Wednesday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
