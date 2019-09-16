Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
309 Fernwood Dr.
Spartanburg, SC
Marshall P. Washburn Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marshall Prince Washburn, 68, husband of Rebecca Marsh Washburn, died Saturday, September 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 17th, 3:00pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.
In remembrance of Marshall, memorials May be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29307 or to Habitat for Humanity, 2270 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
