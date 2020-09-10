MAYO, SC- Marshall Wayne Lawter, 70, loving husband of Edith Cole Lawter went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born February 26, 1950 in Spartanburg, he was a son of Mary Pauline Scruggs Lawter of Mayo and the late Theodore Roosevelt ""T.R"" Lawter. He was retired from Kohler after 43 years of service and a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother is his daughter, Sheryl Whitt and husband Chuck of Chesnee; son, Damon Lawter and wife Amy of Mayo; brother, Wesley Lawter of Mayo; sister, Judy Gregg of Tryon; grandchildren, Aubree and Dallas Lawter and Bridget and Monica Whitt.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. Jerry White and Rev. Todd Lyda officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
