The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
853 Sulphur Springs Rd
Jonesville, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
853 Sulphur Springs Rd
Jonesville, SC
View Map
Resources
Martha Ann (West) Johnson


1940 - 2019
Martha Ann (West) Johnson Obituary
PAULINE, SC- Martha Ann West Johnson, 79, of Pauline, SC, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 18, 1940, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Della Brewington West and widow of Grover Lee Johnson. She loved her family and friends and was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Michael Johnson, Darrel Johnson, and Donnie Johnson (Jennifer), all of Pauline, SC, and Dawn Fortner (Lynn) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Kristopher Cox, Dawlton Peters, Ty Peters, and Hunter Johnson; great-grandson, Liam Anthony Peters; and sister, Brenda Kay Shavers. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Elsie Ivey, Fannie Johnson, Maggie Johnson, Helen Johnson, and Ruby West; and brother, Melvin West.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019, in Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 853 Sulphur Springs Rd., Jonesville, SC 29353. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
