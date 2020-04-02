Home

Martha Ann (Hammett) McMakin Obituary
LYMAN– Martha Ann Hammett McMakin, 83, of Lyman, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ray Kenneth McMakin and the daughter of the late Fred and Martha Reynolds Hammett.
Mrs. McMakin was a homemaker and a member of Apalache Baptist Church.
Mrs. McMakin is survived by her children and grandchildren, Keith, Rita, Garrett and Anna, Jim, Karen, Zack, Hannah Rose and Scottie Fisher, Scott, Donna, Jacob and Audrey, Adam and Lorraine, and Logan; her brothers, Loren and Marshall Hammett; and her sister, Shelby Harris.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Frankie and Sam Hammett.
A private graveside service is planned for immediate family only. Flowers may be sent to Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory or memorials may be sent to Spartanburg Regional Foundation, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
