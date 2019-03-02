Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel,
4161 Hwy 9 N,
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel,
4161 Hwy 9 N,
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Pugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann (McCullough) Pugh


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Ann (McCullough) Pugh Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Martha Ann McCullough Pugh, 76, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 19, 1942, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Mildred Bradley McCulloch.
Mrs. Pugh devoted her life to being a loving wife. She was a graduate of Cecil's Business College and a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Joseph Wayne Pugh; daughters, Cindy Pruitt (Rob) of Newnan, GA, Teresa Loew (Carl) of Mechanicsville, VA, and Dawn Barnes (Jon) of Indianapolis, IN; and three grandchildren, Tessy Loew, Khaya Barnes, and Aly Barnes.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Dr. Jon Barnes. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, Guatemalan Mission Trip, 701 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.