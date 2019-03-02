|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Martha Ann McCullough Pugh, 76, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 19, 1942, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Mildred Bradley McCulloch.
Mrs. Pugh devoted her life to being a loving wife. She was a graduate of Cecil's Business College and a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Joseph Wayne Pugh; daughters, Cindy Pruitt (Rob) of Newnan, GA, Teresa Loew (Carl) of Mechanicsville, VA, and Dawn Barnes (Jon) of Indianapolis, IN; and three grandchildren, Tessy Loew, Khaya Barnes, and Aly Barnes.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Dr. Jon Barnes. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, Guatemalan Mission Trip, 701 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019