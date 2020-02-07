Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Southern Baptist Church Cemetery
140 Church St
Rutherfordton, NC
Martha Ann Smart Obituary
Spartanburg- Martha Ann Baynard Smart, 82, of Locust Grove Road Spartanburg, passed away Wednesday, February 5th, at Regional Hospice Home.
The family will receive friends 5:00 until 7:00PM Friday at Seawright Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 8th at Southern Baptist Church Cemetery in Ruth, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
