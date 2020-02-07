|
Spartanburg- Martha Ann Baynard Smart, 82, of Locust Grove Road Spartanburg, passed away Wednesday, February 5th, at Regional Hospice Home.
The family will receive friends 5:00 until 7:00PM Friday at Seawright Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 8th at Southern Baptist Church Cemetery in Ruth, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020