SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha G. Cathcart, 96, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at White Oak Estates-Spartanburg. Born May 15, 1923, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Whit and Blanch Kimbell Godfrey of Woodruff, SC, and wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" N. Cathcart, Jr.
A graduate of Woodruff High School and Northeastern Kentucky University, Mrs. Cathcart was a member of Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church where she was active in Young at Heart and Senior Ministry. She was the first licensed healthcare administrator in South Carolina and a Health Care
Administrator from 1957-1990. She served in her community as the founder and owner of Woodruff Health Care until her retirement, now Woodruff Manor owned by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Systems. She also held various offices for local, State and National Health Care Committees and was a life-member of the SC Health Care Association as well as a Fellow in the American College of Health Care Association Administrators.
Surviving are two daughters, Annette C. Putman (John) of Moore, SC, and Brenda C. Cronk of Spartanburg, SC; three grandchildren, John Allen Putman, Jr. (Angie) of Bogart, GA, Deanna P. Tinsley and Alyson C. Kimbrell, both of Spartanburg, SC; and four great-grandchildren, John Matthew Tinsley, Lauren Denise Tinsley, and Brandan Chase Kimbrell, all of Spartanburg, SC and John Brody Putman of Bogart, GA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Hall Cathcart.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with The Rev. Dr. D. J. Horton officiating. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to The Mill (Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church) Senior Ministry Fund, 4455 Anderson Mill Road, Moore, SC 29369.
The family is at their respective homes.
