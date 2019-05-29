|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha Smith Cook, 93, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Eden Terrace-Spartanburg. Born October 21, 1925, in Fayetteville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Robert Knox Smith and Sue S. Smith. She was the wife of Haskell "Hack" Cook. Martha met the love of her life while Hack was stationed in Nashville, TN for military training during World War II. They were happily married for 74 years.
Martha was an active member of Southside Baptist Church for over 70 years.
She served as treasurer of the Class of the Open Door for decades. Since she never met a stranger, she was perfect in her role as greeter on Sunday mornings.
Her family claimed her kitchen was the best restaurant in town, and she never missed an opportunity to share her hospitality with others. Martha's sense of humor and feisty personality made her a joy to be around. She was loved by everyone.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughters, Susan Cook Hayes and husband, Bill Hayes, and Janet Cook Hicklin and husband, Dr. Mark Hicklin, all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Hayes and wife, Krista Hayes of Rock Hill, SC, Holly Elizabeth Hayes and Allan Hilton of Raleigh, NC, Dr. David Hicklin and wife, Dr. Susanne Hicklin of Columbia, SC, Dr. Hunter Hicklin and wife, Dr. Anna Louise Hicklin of Greenville, SC, and Tanner Hicklin and fiancé, Elizabeth Hutchison of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren, Duncan and Haley Hicklin, Mary Joyce and Sanford Hicklin, and Benjamin and Jackson Hayes.
The family will receive friends 11:00-11:45 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by their beloved grandson, The Rev. Dr. Jeff Hayes. Entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 316 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the staff of Eden Terrace for the overwhelming love and support shown to Martha and Hack over the past year.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2019