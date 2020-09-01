UNION, SC-Martha Gilbert Foster, 90, of Union, SC went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
A native of Polk County, NC, Martha was the daughter of the late Daniel and Lula Conner Gilbert. She was a member of Philippi Baptist Church in Union, SC. Martha was a loving mother and grandmother, she had a nurturing spirit, always putting the needs of others above her own.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred D. Foster; a son, Alfred Kirk Foster and all of her siblings.
Surviving is a daughter, Deborah F. Hall (Donnie) of Woodruff, SC; two sons, Ricky A. Foster (Judy) of Tryon, NC, Dennis R. Foster (Allison) of Union, SC; five grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at McFarland Funeral Chapel in Tryon, NC.
A graveside service will be held at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbus, NC at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with Rev. Raymond Hellings, Rev. Brian Wilson and Rev. Robert Scott officiating.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29309.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel and Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina