SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha Hammett Gowan, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born October 23, 1945, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Alvin G. Hammett and Edith Roberts Hammett.
Mrs. Gowan was a member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg and retired from Belk Hudson Company.
Survivors include her husband E. Larry Gowan; daughter, Cindy G. Miller (Charlie) of Spartanburg, SC; and grandchildren, Maggie R. May and Nicholas A. May. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James Alvin Hammett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Sal Barone. Visitation will be at the graveside.
