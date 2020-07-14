1/1
Martha Hammett Gowan
SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha Hammett Gowan, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born October 23, 1945, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Alvin G. Hammett and Edith Roberts Hammett.
Mrs. Gowan was a member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg and retired from Belk Hudson Company.
Survivors include her husband E. Larry Gowan; daughter, Cindy G. Miller (Charlie) of Spartanburg, SC; and grandchildren, Maggie R. May and Nicholas A. May. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James Alvin Hammett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Sal Barone. Visitation will be at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel






Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
