Martha (Kaye) Hawkins
1938 - 2020
COWPENS, SC- Martha Kaye Mathis Hawkins, 81, of Cowpens, SC, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at White Oak Estates-Spartanburg. Born December 16, 1938, in Converse, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles Fredrick Mathis and Juanita Frady Mathis.
Martha Kaye was a member of Great Vision Church of God, Cowpens, SC. She loved to play the organ, piano, and sing. She was saved at a young age and wants everyone to know "it is well with her soul." A graduate of Cowpens High School, she retired from Rite Aid Pharmacy. Martha Kaye also sold Avon for more than 30 years and everyone knew her as the "Avon Lady."
Survivors include her daughter, Karri Linder of Cowpens, SC; grandchildren, Amber Spencer (Jarred), Alex Abbott (Shealyn), Ethan Linder (Kaitlyn), Mahkayla Linder, and Maddox Linder; great-grandchildren, Bellamy Spencer, Landry Spencer, Ava Abbott, A. J. Abbott, Kelton Linder, and Kearse Linder; and sisters, Cathy Gray and Kim Mahaffey (Joe). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Keilah Abbott; son, Yates Hawkins; and brother, Allen Mathis.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Steven Moore, The Rev. Edward Hardee, and Dr. Bobby McFalls. Burial will be in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens, 175 Cemetery St. Cowpens, SC 29330.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2020.
